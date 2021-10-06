BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,614,540 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,539,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614,540 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.25% of Coty worth $303,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Coty by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $10,666,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

