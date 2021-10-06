BlackRock Inc. Has $330.94 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,035,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $330,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

KRG stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

