BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $313,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chimera Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIM opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

