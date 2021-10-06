BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.28% of Equity Commonwealth worth $328,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,153,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after buying an additional 449,731 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 41.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 205,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.58 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

