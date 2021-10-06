BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,959,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of WSFS Financial worth $324,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $55.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

