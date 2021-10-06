BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,678. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.