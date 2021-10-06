Bitradio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $91,310.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.37 or 0.00456358 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,433,571 coins and its circulating supply is 10,433,566 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.