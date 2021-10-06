Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0016 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 183.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $45,830.40 and approximately $70.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00101343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00133094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.29 or 1.00421093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.51 or 0.06502318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

