Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Trading Down 4.9%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 764,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Biopharmx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

