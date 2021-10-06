BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

