Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $156.00. The stock had previously closed at $142.93, but opened at $148.83. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $149.27, with a volume of 4,265 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

