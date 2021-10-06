Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $282.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,517. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

