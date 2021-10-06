Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.50.
Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $282.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,517. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.