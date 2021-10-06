BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,532. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

