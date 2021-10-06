Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Reduced by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Bio-Techne worth $132,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 189.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after buying an additional 118,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,588,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $483.57. 143,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,185. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.71 and a 200 day moving average of $449.42. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

