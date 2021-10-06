Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

