Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $5,981,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $142.29 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

