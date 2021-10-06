Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 381,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.