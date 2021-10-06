Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

