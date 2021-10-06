Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,093. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.