Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 455.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 685,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $267,777,000 after acquiring an additional 560,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 292,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

