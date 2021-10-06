Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $393,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

QRVO stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,229. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

