Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 127.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 111.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 13,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,905. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.58 million, a PE ratio of -114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

