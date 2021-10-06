Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.03. 834,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,405. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $133.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.