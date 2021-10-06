Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €83.71 ($98.48) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

