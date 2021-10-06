Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Up 0.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €47.05 ($55.35) and last traded at €46.61 ($54.84). Approximately 1,721,690 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.54 ($54.75).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €47.51 and a 200 day moving average of €51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.