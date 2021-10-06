Barclays Raises Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,886. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

