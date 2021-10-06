Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 1,119.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,620 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 868.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,802.3% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

