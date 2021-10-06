Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,096 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 99,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE BWA traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

