Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,530,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $240.06. 12,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

