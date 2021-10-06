Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in News by 22,169.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in News by 196.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

