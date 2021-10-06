Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE CNP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 83,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,995. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.