Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,689,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $43,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

