Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 162,045 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $41,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

