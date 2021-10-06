Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in South State were worth $42,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

