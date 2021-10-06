Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.64 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 237.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $43,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

