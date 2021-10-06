Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Alarm.com worth $43,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 107.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

