Bank of Montreal Can Invests $20.88 Million in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,977,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,880,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $14,668,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,846,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 439,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,318. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Atlas Crest Investment Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

