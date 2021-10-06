Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.44 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $254.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,837. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.41 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total transaction of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,036 shares of company stock valued at $73,342,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

