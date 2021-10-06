Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 329,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $8,865,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

NYSE:BAMR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.48. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,863. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

