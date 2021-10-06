Bank of Montreal Can Buys 181,700 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

PSXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

