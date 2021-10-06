Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 273,962 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12,143.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $84.97.

