Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 174,489 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1,093.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 174,489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.42% of Itron worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $40,760,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Itron by 53.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

ITRI stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. 5,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,271. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

