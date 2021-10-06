Bank of America Downgrades Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) to Underperform

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VERX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

VERX stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

