Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

