Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

