Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

