Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,459.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYE opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $48.95.

