Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

