Bailard Inc. Has $39.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 42,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

