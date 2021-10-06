Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,164 shares of company stock valued at $405,088,732 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

GOOG stock traded up $23.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,747.08. 985,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,436.00 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,801.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,538.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

